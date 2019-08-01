Sentence court
Judge Robert L. Boyer presiding
Alexander Edward Petkavich, 29, of Oil City; sentenced in three cases to state prison terms. They are two to five years for criminal conspiracy to commit manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, 16 months to five years for manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, and two to five years (credit for 457 days served) after his intermediate punishment was revoked on a charge of DUI-drugs or combination of drugs.
In a fourth case, Petkavich was ordered to pay costs and fines after his parole was revoked on a charge of DUI-drugs or combination of drugs.
Thomas P. Peeples, 46, of Titusville; sentenced to serve state prison terms on charges of terroristic threats (16 to 48 months), unlawful restraint (16 to 48 months) and simple assault (12 to 24 months). He received credit for 104 days he had already served.
Jason A. Blauser Sr., 41, of Oil City; sentenced to serve 42 months to 10 years in state prison on a strangulation charge.
Terry Eugene Bortz, 59, of Franklin; sentenced to serve 12 to 24 months in state prison a simple assault charge.
Keith Edward Horn, 29, of Franklin; sentenced to serve concurrent state prison terms on charges of criminal mischief (one to three years), and disorderly conduct and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia (both four to 12 months). He received credit for 178 days he had already served.
Kody Allan Wilkins, 29, of Franklin; sentenced to serve 11 and one-half to 24 months (less one day) in the Venango County jail followed by three years probation on a charge of make repairs, sell or possess an offensive weapon. He received credit for 96 days he had already served.
In a second case, Wilkins was sentenced to a concurrent one-year probation term on a charge of possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.
Brian R. Ditzenberger, 46, of Cooperstown; sentenced to serve nine to 24 months (less one day) in the Venango County jail after his probation was revoked on a simple assault charge. He was also sentenced to four years probation on a terroristic threats charge and two years probation on another simple assault charge.
Scott Donald Vogan, 47, of Clarion; sentenced to serve six to 24 months (less one day) in the Venango County jail followed by three years probation on a theft by deception charge. He was also sentenced to three years probation on a bad checks charge.
Steven Nathan Padenich, 25, of Greenville; sentenced to seven year probation terms on charges of corruption of minors and interference with custody of minor (parole and probation revoked on that charge).
Victoria Rose Switzer, 24, of Oil City; sentenced to serve consecutive five-year probation terms in two different cases on charges of identity theft and theft by unlawful taking. Her probation and parole were revoked in the theft by unlawful taking case.
Mark Allen Bowman, 44, of Grove City; sentenced to serve five years probation on an identity theft charge.
Henry W. Beichner, 43, of Oil City; sentenced to three years probation on a charge of criminal conspiracy to commit manufacture, deliver or possession with intent to manufacture methamphetamine.
Robert Lee Benson, 50, of Franklin; sentenced to two years probation after his previous probation was revoked on a simple assault charge.
Buffey Lynn McIntyre, 47, of Titusville; sentenced to two years probation on a retail theft charge.
Anton Jamel Zachary, 29, of Erie; sentenced to one-year probation terms on charges of harassment and terroristic threats.
Katie Corrigan, 40, of Oil City; sentenced to serve one year of probation on a retail theft charge.
Mickel Benjamin Hall, 18, of Oil City; sentenced to serve one year of probation on a criminal mischief charge.
Abagail Alexis McCauley, 20, of Titusville; sentenced to serve one year of probation after her ARD probation was revoked on a charge of possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.