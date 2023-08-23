Central Court
Alexis Rae Herold, 19, of Oil City; waived a hearing on 12 counts each of identity theft, financial exploitation of older adult or care-dependent person and theft by deception-false impression.
Updated: August 23, 2023 @ 5:24 am
Inmate charged with vandalism
Clarion crash causes fire
Two Oil City men are facing charges for beating up and seriously injuring a third man in Oil City.
Crash in Limestone Township
Woman accused of trespassing
A Franklin woman is facing charges for neglecting to care for a care-dependent person.
Clarion County crashes
Franklin crash
A Franklin man has been charged with sexually harassing staff and residents at Sugar Valley Lodge.
Paint Township structure fire
Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker on Monday identified the body of a man whom he determined had accidentally drowned in the Clarion River on Sunday.
Venango County crash
Vehicle rollover in Oil Creek Township
Franklin crash
Man charged for threatening parents
Man facing domestic charges
Interstate 80 crashes
A Franklin couple are facing charges after eight young children in their care were found unsupervised and living in a house that was in “deplorable” condition.
Jurors were selected Monday for the murder trial of Oil City man Brandon Wells, and attorneys for both sides will present their opening arguments today as the trial gets underway in the Venango County Courthouse.
Emlenton church vandalized
Structure fire in Cranberry Township
Franklin river rescue
A Rocky Grove man is facing charges, including arson, for leaving a fire unattended in his back yard Thursday, causing the blaze to spread and endanger several nearby buildings.
Cornplanter garage fire
A 14-year-old boy died from injuries received in a UTV crash Saturday afternoon in Howe Township, Forest County.
Man accused of strangulation, assault
Sentence court
An inmate who was accused of shooting an off-duty police officer in New York City was found dead inside the Venango County jail last week.
Sandycreek crash
A transient Titusville man is facing charges in connection with several thefts in the Titusville area.
A transient man is facing charges for trying to kick a state police trooper and for yelling and using vulgar language.
Pedestrian hit in Franklin