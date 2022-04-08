Central Court
Clint Louis Phillips, 40, of Oil City; waived a hearing on charges of criminal trespass — break into structure, defiant trespass, make repairs sell etc. offensive weapons and flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment.
A mother and son are facing charges after they have been accused of taking a 14-year-old girl from her home to another residence in Clintonville without her parent’s knowledge or consent.
A Franklin man is facing several charges after admitting to stealing a truck when he was found to be sleeping on a Route 157 property.
A 67-year-old Clarion man has been charged with two felony offenses as police in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County, allege the man took $16,000 from an elderly woman and promised to perform home repair work but never completed the project.
A Franklin man is facing drug and firearms charges after a three vehicle-crash Monday in Sugarcreek Borough.
An Oil City man is facing several charges after admitting to his parole officer and an Oil City police officer that he was growing marijuana in his basement and also housing a minor in his home.
A Cooperstown man accused of harassing and threatening to kill a woman in Oil City and her children was held for court Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.
A Franklin woman is facing charges for trying to kick a state trooper when he took her to the Venango County jail on Sunday.
A Franklin man is facing charges for breaking into a residence by the bike trail in Cranberry Township on Monday.
An Oil City woman is facing charges for threatening to kill a staff member at a health care facility in Cranberry Township.
State police in Meadville said they are attempting to locate a Titusville man who has warrants from Crawford County for theft and a warrant for absconding parole.
State police said a Titusville man who has been charged with several vehicle thefts has been apprehended.
Corry state police are looking for a Titusville man who has been charged with several vehicle thefts in Crawford County between January and Tuesday.
A Franklin man is facing charges for raping a 14-year-old girl near Polk and in Irwin Township.
A Cooperstown man is facing charges for harassing and threatening to kill a woman in Oil City and her children.
A Franklin woman is facing charges for kicking a police officer in the shin.
A former Venango County man has been found guilty in Venango County Court of more than 30 charges that accused him of raping and sexually assaulting a juvenile girl over the course of four years.
