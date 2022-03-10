Central Court

Shane Waco Beachem, 47, of New Castle; held for court on charges of drug delivery resulting in death, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, corrupt organizations-employee, conspiracy-manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, involuntary manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance.

Police seek missing teen girl

  • From staff reports

State police in Franklin said they are searching for a missing/runaway female juvenile from Cornplanter Township, who was last seen at 7:25 p.m. Saturday at her Hillcrest Avenue residence.

For the Record

Oil City man sentenced for exploitation of children

  • From staff reports

ERIE — An Oil City man has been sentenced in federal court to 200 months in jail, lifetime supervised release and ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution ($3,000 to five separate identified victims) on his conviction of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, U.…