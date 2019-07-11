Sentence court
President Judge Oliver J. Lobaugh presiding
Joshua Alexander Sires, 25, of Franklin; sentenced to serve 11 and one-half to 24 months (less one day) in the Venango County jail followed by 12 months probation on a charge of aggravated assault - victim less than six and defendant 18 or older.
Alisha Marie Cusick, 38, of Greenville; sentenced to serve 12 to 24 months (less one day) in the Venango County jail followed by 12 months probation after her previous probation was revoked on a charge of retail theft (third or subsequent offense). She received credit for 317 days she had already served in jail.
Charles Davis, 28, of Oil City; sentenced to serve four to 24 months (less one day) in the Venango County jail on charges of flight to avoid apprehension and default in required appearance. He received credit for 109 days he had already served in jail.
In a second case, Davis was ordered to pay costs and fines on a disorderly conduct charge.
Heather Marie Craig, 42, of Franklin; sentenced to serve four to 24 months (less one day) in the Venango County jail followed by 12 months probation on charges of endangering the welfare of children in two separate cases. She received credit for 76 days she had already served in jail.
Chad Eugene Hawkins, 41, of Polk; sentenced to serve four to 12 months in the Venango County jail after his previous probation was revoked on a charge of false identity to law enforcement. He received credit for 101 days he had already served in jail.
In a second case, Hawkins was sentenced to concurrent 12-month probation terms at the end of his jail sentence on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. A previous probation had been revoked on the drug paraphernalia charge.
Russell Lee McMillen, 25, of Franklin; sentenced to serve three to 12 months (less one day) in the Venango County jail after his probation was revoked on a charge of possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia. He received credit for 106 days he had already served in jail.
In a second case, McMillen was sentenced to serve three to 12 months in the Venango County jail at the end of his other jail term on a charge of possession of a controlled substance-marijuana. He was also sentenced to 12 months probation that will begin when the jail term is finished on a charge of possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
Donald Paul Marlowe, 29, of Kennerdell; sentenced to consecutive 12-month probation terms on charges of possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.
In a second case, Marlowe was sentenced to 24 months probation that will run concurrently with the other probation sentences on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Caylynn Elaine Miller, 22, of Franklin; sentenced in three different cases to probation terms on charges of theft by unlawful taking (24 months), possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia (12 months) and possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia (12 months).
Joann Domres, 49, of Venus; sentenced to serve concurrent 24-month probation terms in two separate cases on charges of manufacture or possess with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance-marijuana and theft by deception. A previous probation had been revoked in the drug case.
Paul Michael Long Jr., 24, of Oil City; sentenced to serve 24 months probation on a simple assault charge.
Anthony Michael Phelps, 30, of Titusville; sentenced to 12 months probation on a defiant trespass charge. He was also ordered to pay costs and fines on a public drunkenness charge.
Christopher Michael Daman, 34, of Oil City; sentenced to 12 months probation on a disorderly conduct charge.
Ronald E. Disharoon, 59, of Oil City; sentenced to serve 12 months probation on a false reports charge.
Ronald Edward Sowers, 46, of Franklin; sentenced to 12 months probation on a charge of retail theft (second offense).
Cy Jainer Gaines-Colon, 46, of Oil City; sentenced to 90 days unsupervised probation on a harassment charge.