Central Court
District judge Patrick Lowrey presiding
William Caleb Clayton, 19, of Ellwood City; waived a hearing on charges of rape, aggravated indecent assault without consent, sexual assault (two counts), unlawful contact with a minor-sexual offenses (two counts), contact/communicate with a minor-sexual abuse (two counts), photograph/film/depict on computer sex act-knowingly depicts on computer, photo etc. (two counts), disseminate photo/film of child sex acts and criminal solicitation-unlawful contact with minor-sexual offenses.
Nathaniel Todd Loughner, 37, of Forestville; waived a hearing on charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children-parent/guardian/other commits offense, simple assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and harassment.
Eric James Copeland, 31, of Linesville; waived a hearing on charges of burglary-overnight accommodations-person present, arson-inhabited building or structure, criminal trespass-break into structure, recklessly endangering another person (three counts) and criminal mischief (three counts).
Brandon Samuel Smith. 22, of Jackson Center; waived a hearing on charges of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, use-possession of drug paraphernalia and two driving violations.
Erin W. Breckenridge, 50, of Franklin; held for court on charges of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use-possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Jody Lee Hagan, 41, of Seneca; waived a hearing on charges of strangulation, simple assault, identification card and two counts of harassment.
Lori Ann Lockhart, 50, of Oil City; waived a hearing on five counts of endangering welfare of children-parent/guardian/other commits offense and single counts of sell/furnish liquor etc. to a minor, public drunkenness, restrictions on alcoholic beverages and two driving violations.
Tyler John Reed, 31, of Oil City; waived a hearing on charges of flight to avoid apprehension/trial/punishment, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and use-possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason Paul Grazier, 30, of Oil City; held for court on five counts each of theft by unlawful taking of movable property and receiving stolen property.
Shane Henry Merrill, 25, of Oil City; five counts each of theft by unlawful taking of movable property and receiving stolen property were withdrawn.
Tyler John Reed, 31, of Oil City; waived a hearing on charges of theft by unlawful taking of movable property, receiving stolen property and two driving violations.
Kristopher Lee Bookhamer, 41, of Franklin; held for court on charges of recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.
Tevin Mychal Testa, 24, of Oil City; waived a hearing on charges of disorderly conduct, harassment and theft by unlawful taking of movable property.
Kerry Lee Switzer Jr., 35, of Franklin; pleaded guilty to a defiant trespass charge.
Paul James Rennard, 29, of Franklin; waived a hearing on a charge of retail theft-take merchandise.
Dakota James Hochstine, 23, of Titusville; waived a hearing on charges of DUI, failure to notify change in address and eight driving violations.
Dylan Edward Leroy George, 20, of Reno; waived a hearing on charges of DUI, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, purchase alcohol by a minor and two driving violations.
Crystal Evelyn Hannah, 42, of Oil City; waived a hearing on charges of DUI, fail to notify change in address and five driving violations.
Frederick Bert Frankenberger, 44, of Franklin; waived a hearing on a DUI charge and three driving violations.
Richard Joseph Kronawetter, 35, of Franklin; waived a hearing on a DUI charge and a driving violation.
Joseph Andrew Daley, 47, of Franklin; waived a hearing on a DUI charge and a driving violation.
Bryan James Shaw, 46, of Seneca; waived a hearing on a DUI charge and a driving violation.
Lisa Morrison, 38, of Oil City; pleaded guilty to a charge of furnishing drug free urine-use or attempt.
Ralph E. Custer Sr., 62, of Jackson center; pleaded guilty to a charge of illegally operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock. A driving violation was withdrawn.
Richard John Swartz, 51, of Franklin; pleaded guilty to charges of possession of marijuana and use-possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges of possession of a controlled substance and use-possession of drug paraphernalia were withdrawn. He was sentenced to 12 months state probation on the possession of marijuana charge.
Steven Joaquin Morales, 26, of Oil City; pleaded guilty to a charge of marijuana-small amount/personal use. A driving violation was withdrawn.
Bradley Ryan Carlson, 20, of Oil City; a charge of marijuana-small amount/personal use and a driving violation were withdrawn, and a disorderly conduct charge was moved to non-traffic court.