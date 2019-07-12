Central Court
District judges Matthew Kirtland and Patrick Lowrey presiding
Asia Charday Hall, 21, of Franklin; waived a hearing on charges of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use-possession of drug paraphernalia and a driving violation.
Joshua Wayne Godfrey, 30, of Franklin; waived a hearing on a terroristic threats charge.
Jacob Samuel Faigen, 26, of Pittsburgh; waived a hearing on charges of DUI, marijuana-small amount/personal use and use-possession of drug paraphernalia.
Haven Kayd Bortz, 22, of Cooperstown; waived a hearing on a DUI charge and four driving violations.
Curtis Masterson, 23, of Franklin; waived a hearing on a DUI charge and three driving violations.
Isaiah Joseph Ross, 23, of Pittsburgh; waived a hearing on charges of marijuana-small amount/personal use and use-possession of drug paraphernalia.
Maria Kuberry, 36, of Saegertown; charges of theft by unlawful taking of movable property and receiving stolen property were withdrawn, and a charge of driving without a license was moved to traffic court.
Richard M. Armagost Sr., 44, of Franklin; charges of simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct were withdrawn.
Christopher Michael Cubitt, 32, of Oil City; charges of criminal trespass and defiant trespass were dismissed.