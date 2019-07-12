Central Court

District judges Matthew Kirtland and Patrick Lowrey presiding

Asia Charday Hall, 21, of Franklin; waived a hearing on charges of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use-possession of drug paraphernalia and a driving violation.

Joshua Wayne Godfrey, 30, of Franklin; waived a hearing on a terroristic threats charge.

Jacob Samuel Faigen, 26, of Pittsburgh; waived a hearing on charges of DUI, marijuana-small amount/personal use and use-possession of drug paraphernalia.

Haven Kayd Bortz, 22, of Cooperstown; waived a hearing on a DUI charge and four driving violations.

Curtis Masterson, 23, of Franklin; waived a hearing on a DUI charge and three driving violations.

Isaiah Joseph Ross, 23, of Pittsburgh; waived a hearing on charges of marijuana-small amount/personal use and use-possession of drug paraphernalia.

Maria Kuberry, 36, of Saegertown; charges of theft by unlawful taking of movable property and receiving stolen property were withdrawn, and a charge of driving without a license was moved to traffic court.

Richard M. Armagost Sr., 44, of Franklin; charges of simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct were withdrawn.

Christopher Michael Cubitt, 32, of Oil City; charges of criminal trespass and defiant trespass were dismissed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Items stolen from garage

Clarion state police are investigating the theft of several guns, chainsaws and miscellaneous tools from a garage on Route 208 in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Woman accused of endangerment

An Oil City woman was arrested in Cranberry Township and will be facing child endangerment charges, Franklin state police said.