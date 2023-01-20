Central Court
District judges Andrew Fish and Patrick Lowrey presiding
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 4:14 am
Police investigating animal cruelty incident
Sugarcreek Borough crash
Three men and a woman are facing drug related charges after state police were called Monday morning to Sheetz on Route 322 in Cranberry for reports of a fight.
OC man faces assault, strangulation charges
Venango County crashes
A Meadville man was killed and two Titusville residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning at the intersection of Route 89 and Buells Corners Road in Rome Township, Crawford County.
Man accused of leading police on DUI chase
Woman accused of injuring children at CDC facility
2 facing corruption of minor charge
Toby Township fire
Clarion Township Crash
A Parker man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on Route 66 about a quarter mile from Interstate 80 in Clarion County.
Franklin crash
A Rocky Grove man was arrested Friday for wrestling a woman to the ground in Rocky Grove.
No one was injured in a fire at a home at 110 Hone Avenue in Oil City that broke out a little after 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Woman held for theft
An Oil City man was held for court Wednesday in Venango County Central Court on several charges, including felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass.
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Route 8 in Irwin Township.
A Cranberry man is facing charges in connection with a domestic incident in Oil City.
Madison Township crash
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Meadville man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
A resident of Sugar Valley Lodge in Sugarcreek is facing charges for trying to break into the medicine room and the rooms of other residents at the assisted living facility.
Reno hit and run
Crash in Farmington Township
Barkeyville crash
Thursday crashes
Oil City crash
An Irwin Township man is facing a child endangerment charge after his grandson, who has a disability, was found to be malnourished and missing school, according to police.
Sugarcreek pole fire
MONDAY CRASHES
One person died from injuries suffered in a weather-related crash involving four tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 on Saturday morning, according to Clarion state police.