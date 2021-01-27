Central Court
District judge Matthew Kirtland presiding
n Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 5 p.m. Tuesday on Cherrytree Road in Oakland Township.
An Oil City man is facing charges for fleeing from police in his vehicle.
A woman was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Sugarcreek Borough.
An Oil City man is facing charges in connection with what police allege was a marijuana growing operation at his home.
An Oil City man is facing charges for trying to lure a 17-year-old boy into his vehicle on Colbert Avenue last week.
