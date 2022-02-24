Central Court
Kyle Martin Robinson, 29, of Franklin; held for court on charges of endangering welfare of children-parent/guardian/other commits offense, recklessly endangering another person, DUI and driving violations.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..
Periods of snow this evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Updated: February 24, 2022 @ 7:41 am
Kyle Martin Robinson, 29, of Franklin; held for court on charges of endangering welfare of children-parent/guardian/other commits offense, recklessly endangering another person, DUI and driving violations.
A man reported missing in January was found dead Tuesday night in Oil City.
Man facing charges for escaping from OC police
A Grant Street home in Franklin was severely damaged by fire on Wednesday.
ERIE — A former resident of Meadville has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years in prison and 15 years supervised release on his conviction of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Wednesday.
A Franklin man is facing charges for intimidation and obstruction.
Sentence court
Oil City police said a gun was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Colbert Avenue at about 3:30 a.m. Monday.
Vehicle crashes into home
Clarion Township crash
Limestone crash
UPMC Northwest fire
No one was injured in an apartment fire on Railroad Street in Knox on Thursday afternoon, according to a Clarion News report from the scene
A Utica man is facing charges after methamphetamine and six firearms were found at his residence Thursday.
Scrubgrass crash
An Oil City woman is facing charges for using another woman’s debit card to make unauthorized charges.
Shippenville fire update
A former Cochranton man who has already been sentenced for killing his stepmother and half-brother in 2019 has pleaded guilty to federal charges of Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, U.S. attorney Cindy K. Chung said Tuesday.
An Oil City man is facing drug charges in two separate cases.
Sugarcreek crash update
Reno woman accused of assault at jail
A Franklin woman is facing charges for transferring more than $3,000 from a woman’s cash app account to her account without the woman’s permission.
MARIENVILLE — An inmate at the SCI Forest state prison died Thursday.
A Franklin woman is facing charges after drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in close proximity to an infant.
Oakland Township fire
Oil City man hurt in Route 322 crash
A Seneca woman is facing charges after she was found to have been driving under the influence with a child in her vehicle on Christmas Eve.
Oil City police chief Dave Ragon released more details Wednesday about the quantity of drugs and money found in a North Side home where police were called to a domestic dispute Monday that led to a standoff and the arrest of two people.
Hawthorn crash
Reno woman charged for unauthorized purchases
A New Bethlehem man with a history of threatening court personnel, civilians and law enforcement officials was sentenced last week in Clarion County in connection with multiple cases.
Child sex abuse
Sawtown Road fire
Looking for Front Desk/Sales that is quickbooks savvy. Mo…
Apples: Gala, Ida Red, Empire & Jonagold, Mutsu &…
We would like to thank everyone who sent cards to John fo…
AMERICAN EAGLE BUSINESS SERVICES Income Tax Services, Acc…
2022 1POLK CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING SCHEDULE On be…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…