Randy Lee Wolverton, 56, of Oil City; held for court on 10 counts each of unlawful contact with a minor — sexual offenses and indecent assault of a person less than 13 and single counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child, photograph/film/depict on computer sex act — knowingly depicts on computer, photo etc., corruption of minors — defendant age 18 or above and sexual assault,
According to Marienville state police, a 15-year-old boy operating a 1999 Honda TRX 400EX was killed at 7:12 p.m. Monday along Lickingville Road in Washington Township when the ATV struck a deer on the roadway.
Franklin state police have identified a Kennerdell woman as the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that injured a 10-year-old Pittsburgh boy on a dirt bike in Rockland Township early Saturday evening.
Marienville state police said one New York state man suffered a fatal injury and another New York state man was injured as the result of a head-on crash between a car and tractor-trailer on Route 66, south of Byromtown Road, in Jenks Township on Wednesday.