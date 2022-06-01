Central Court

Randy Lee Wolverton, 56, of Oil City; held for court on 10 counts each of unlawful contact with a minor — sexual offenses and indecent assault of a person less than 13 and single counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child, photograph/film/depict on computer sex act — knowingly depicts on computer, photo etc., corruption of minors — defendant age 18 or above and sexual assault,

For the Record

Teen dies in ATV crash

According to Marienville state police, a 15-year-old boy operating a 1999 Honda TRX 400EX was killed at 7:12 p.m. Monday along Lickingville Road in Washington Township when the ATV struck a deer on the roadway.

Storm brings down trees, wires

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Venango County 911 said there were 66 calls of trees and electrical lines being down on Monday night as a result of the storm and high winds that passed through the area.

New York state man killed in Route 66 crash

Marienville state police said one New York state man suffered a fatal injury and another New York state man was injured as the result of a head-on crash between a car and tractor-trailer on Route 66, south of Byromtown Road, in Jenks Township on Wednesday.