Sentence Court

James Franklin Chase, 38, sentenced to serve 5 to 10 years of confinement on a felony charge of manufacture, deliver or possession with intent to manufacture.

For the Record

Bust yields $20K worth of drugs

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

FARMINGTON — A Jan. 12 investigation and search warrant execution at a Farmington Township camp turned up about $20,000 worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, according to the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office.