Central Court
District judge Matthew Kirtland presiding
A man was injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 2:45 a.m. Wednesday in Victory Township.
Incorrect information was included in Monday's newspaper about a three-vehicle crash with no injuries that occurred Friday morning at the intersection of Kimberly Lane and Regina Drive in Cranberry Township.
A Franklin woman was transported to UPMC Northwest after a one-vehicle crash at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday in Sandycreek Township.
Venango County 911 said one person was transported to UPMC Northwest after a two-vehicle crash at about 1:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 322 and Regina Drive in Cranberry Township.
A McKeesport man is facing charges for resisting arrest and injuring three police officers Saturday in Franklin.
