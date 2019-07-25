Central Court
District judges Patrick Lowrey and Matthew Kirtland presiding
Giovanna Rosalia Bianchi, 18, of Franklin; waived a hearing on charges of robbery-inflict threat immediate bodily injury, strangulation, simple assault and theft by unlawful taking of movable property.
Eugene Samuel Sanders, 35, of Franklin; waived a hearing on two counts each of burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking of movable property and a single count of defiant trespass.
Kevin Robert Smrekar, 57, of Oil City; waived a hearing on two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of resisting arrest, simple assault and DUI.
Shea Austin Smayda, 25, of Oil City; waived a hearing on two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility and possession of a controlled substance.
Ronald Joseph Labans, 59, of Emlenton; waived a hearing on charges of aggravated assault and simple assault.
Dana L. Marlowe, 30, of Kennerdell; waived a hearing on a charge of resisting arrest.
James Eric Tucker Jr., 21, of Oil City; pleaded guilty to a simple assault charge. A second simple assault charge and a harassment charge were withdrawn.
Brittany Ann Burroughs, 26, of Harrisville; pleaded guilty to a simple assault charge. A second simple assault charge and a harassment charge were withdrawn.
Gayle Marie O'Brien, 56, of Oil City; waived a hearing on charges of theft by unlawful taking of movable property and receiving stolen property.
Albert James Conway Myers, 24, of Oil City; waived a hearing on charges of theft by unlawful taking of movable property and receiving stolen property.
Justin Matthew Ross, 31, of Franklin; held for court on charges of theft by unlawful taking of movable property and criminal conspiracy engaging-theft by unlawful taking of movable property.
Jodie Renee Simpson, 31, of Franklin; held for court on charges of theft by unlawful taking of movable property and criminal conspiracy engaging-theft by unlawful taking of movable property.
Donn Michael Fitzgerald, 19, of Franklin; waived a hearing on charges of receiving stolen property and firearms not to be carried without a license.
Darren Tyler Smart, 21, of Franklin; waived a hearing on charges of corruption of minors, marijuana-small amount/personal use, possess small amount/distribute, not sell and use-possession of drug paraphernalia.
Drake Evan Shoemaker, 18, of Reno; waived a hearing on an escape charge.
Justin M. Sanderson, 29, of Butler; held for court on a charge of retail theft-take merchandise.
Jack Edward Fuller II, 24, of Leechberg; waived a hearing on a charge of make repairs/sell/etc. offensive weapons and three driving violations.
Beth Ann Flaherty, 32, of Franklin; waived a hearing on a charge of fraudulently obtain food stamps/assistance.
Nathan Michael Boland, 35, of Turtle Creek; waived a hearing on charges of DUI, possession of a controlled substance, use-possession of drug paraphernalia and three driving violations.
Francis Leroy McCool, 69, of Franklin; waived a hearing on charges of DUI, possession of marijuana and use-possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony M. Santella, 37, of Tionesta; waived a hearing on a DUI charge and two driving violations.
Benjamin Joseph Kachik, 35, of Guys Mills; waived a hearing on charges of DUI and violate hazard regulation.
Quay Hugh Rearick IV, 34, of Oil City; waived a hearing on a DUI charge and a driving violation.
Lindsay Renee Baker, 33, of Dunmore; pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of marijuana. A DUI charge was withdrawn.
Angela Lynn Knepp, 35, of Oil City; pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of marijuana. Charges of possession of a controlled substance and use-possession of drug paraphernalia were withdrawn.
Brian Richard Metheny, 28, of Oil City; a charge of make repairs/sell/etc. offensive weapons was withdrawn.
Brendon Leroy Roberts, 19, of Franklin; waived a hearing on charges of possession of marijuana and use-possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerod Lee Rodgers, 28, of Erie; a charge of marijuana-small amount/personal use and six counts of use-possession of drug paraphernalia were withdrawn.