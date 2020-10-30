Venango County crashes

Venango County 911 said three crashes were reported within an hour Thursday in the county.
- 911 said no one was transported to a hospital after a vehicle went off Kennerdell Road at about 2:30 p.m. and crashed into trees.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Venango County 911 said three crashes were reported within an hour Thursday in the county.
- 911 said no one was transported to a hospital after a vehicle went off Kennerdell Road at about 2:30 p.m. and crashed into trees.
Clarion state police have released information on a one-vehicle rollover crash that injured a woman Tuesday in Richland Township.
A Franklin woman is facing charges for helping a minor obtain drugs and then using the drugs with the minor.
A transient Oil City woman is facing charges for breaking into a man's house and engaging in an altercation with him.
Venango County 911 said three crashes were reported within an hour Thursday in the county.
Grove City police are investigating a break-in that occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and about 5 p.m Sunday at 52 Enclave Drive.
Grove City police are investigating a report of damage to a vehicle while it was parked at a residence.