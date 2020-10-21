Venango County 911 reported two crashes Tuesday in the county.
911 said a vehicle crashed into a tree at about 10:50 a.m. along Dennison Run Road in Victory Township.
One person was transported following a two-vehicle crash that involved a tractor-trailer at about 6 p.m. Tuesday on Route 66 between routes 36 and 322 in Clarion County, according to Clarion County 911.
Four Franklin residents - three men and a woman - are facing charges after a house in Rocky Grove was broken into and several items, including an unemployment card, were stolen.
A Seneca man is facing charges for keeping a woman in an apartment against her will and resisting arrest.