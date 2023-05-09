A Brackenridge man has been identified as the victim of a fatal rollover crash Friday night on Old Ferry Road in President Township.
Franklin state police said Frank L. Raszkowski, 72, was driving north in a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado at about 10:30 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons and traveled off the northeastern side of the road, where the vehicle then overturned onto the passenger side.
A transient Oil City man was held for court Wednesday in Venango County Central Court on drug-related charges that were filed after he was found behaving strangely in the brush along the bike trail near the Oil City marina.
The Venango County district attorney’s office is continuing to investigate the death of an Oil City man who was struck and killed by a vehicle six months ago on Innis Street near its intersection with Route 257 in Cranberry Township.