A Brackenridge man has been identified as the victim of a fatal rollover crash Friday night on Old Ferry Road in President Township.

Franklin state police said Frank L. Raszkowski, 72, was driving north in a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado at about 10:30 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons and traveled off the northeastern side of the road, where the vehicle then overturned onto the passenger side.

0
0
0
0
0

For the Record

Family of 5 displaced by Oil City fire

  • From staff reports

A mother and her four children were displaced from their 201 Spruce St. home in Oil City after it caught fire at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Oil City Fire Chief Derek Long. No one was injured.

For the Record

Man accused of resisting arrest

  • From staff reports

An Ellwood City man is facing charges that include resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension following an incident Thursday morning in Canal Township.