Jesse Chrispen, 31, was arrested at 9 a.m. Monday on Elk Street in Franklin by Venango County sheriff's deputies on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.

Chrispen was booked into the Venango County jail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Warrant arrest

Jesse Chrispen, 31, was arrested at 9 a.m. Monday on Elk Street in Franklin by Venango County sheriff's deputies on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.

Oil City vehicle fire

Oil City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday on Fisher Avenue, Venango County 911 said.