Warrant arrest

Jesse Chrispen, 31, was arrested at 9 a.m. Monday on Elk Street in Franklin by Venango County sheriff's deputies on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.
Chrispen was booked into the Venango County jail.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Jesse Chrispen, 31, was arrested at 9 a.m. Monday on Elk Street in Franklin by Venango County sheriff's deputies on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.
Chrispen was booked into the Venango County jail.
Jesse Chrispen, 31, was arrested at 9 a.m. Monday on Elk Street in Franklin by Venango County sheriff's deputies on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.
An Oil City man is facing charges in connection with two controlled drug buys.
A two-vehicle crash occurred Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. on Meadville Pike near Washington Street, Venango County 911 said.
A Rocky Grove woman currently in jail as a drug case against her moves through the court system is now facing charges in another drug case.
Oil City Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday on Fisher Avenue, Venango County 911 said.