Warrant arrest

James Dunkle, 53, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday by Venango County sheriff's deputies on Elk Street in Franklin on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.

Dunkle was lodged in the Venango County jail.

