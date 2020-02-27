Warrant arrest

James Dunkle, 53, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday by Venango County sheriff's deputies on Elk Street in Franklin on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.
Dunkle was lodged in the Venango County jail.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Blustery with snow showers. High 26F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 19F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: February 27, 2020 @ 4:00 am
James Dunkle, 53, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday by Venango County sheriff's deputies on Elk Street in Franklin on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.
Dunkle was lodged in the Venango County jail.
James Dunkle, 53, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday by Venango County sheriff's deputies on Elk Street in Franklin on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.
A Franklin man accused of keeping a suspected bomb in his Arbor Circle apartment waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.
Polk Borough police on Tuesday confirmed they are investigating the disappearance of a mobile home in the area of Waterworks and Georgetown roads.
Three people, including a Parker man, were flown to a Pittsburgh hospital following a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Washington Township, Butler County.
An Emlenton man is facing charges for breaking into a house and stealing a car in Butler County.
An Oil City man accused of causing a disturbance early Saturday morning at Grove City Medical Center had been taken into custody a couple of hours earlier on DUI charges in Butler County.