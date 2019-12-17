Warrant arrest

James F. Chase III, 36, was arrested at 8 a.m. Monday in Seneca by Venango County sheriff's deputies on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.

Chase was booked into the Venango County jail.

