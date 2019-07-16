Warrant arrest

The Venango County sheriff's department arrested Angelina Hammond, 32, Monday afternoon in Cooperstown on a warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.
A Linesville man is facing burglary and arson charges for allegedly locking himself in a residence and refusing to leave Monday morning in Pinegrove Township.
An inmate at the SCI Forest state prison is facing more than 170 charges for sending "hundreds" of threatening letters to his ex-girlfriend.
Marienville state police are investigating a camp burglary in Washington Township, Clarion County.
Sugarcreek Borough police are urging residents to be on "high alert" for telephone scams.
An Oil City man is facing felony charges for allegedly attacking police who arrested him for DUI.
