Two wildfires have been 100% contained after burning nearly 500 acres over a week in the Tidioute and Warren areas.
The Cobham Hill fire burned about 227 acres around Route 62 between Tidioute and Warren, and the Hemlock fire burned about 261 acres north of Route 59 near the Kinzua Dam, according to DCNR district forester Cecile Stelter and public information officer Wayne Winick of the state Bureau of Forestry.
Franklin state police said a 74-year-old Oil City woman told them that someone named "Jim," who claimed to be with the government, asked her to purchase $2,000 worth of Apple gift cards between 8 a.m. and about 6 p.m. on April 14.
The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday it has filed a lawsuit against a Cooperstown couple alleging sexual harassment and retaliation toward a female tenant at a rental property the couple own in Oil City.