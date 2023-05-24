A Warren resident is facing charges after being accused of being in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
On April 7, Oil City police were called to the Oil City Fire Department’s North Side fire station on Plummer Street, where an elderly woman was trying to get Mason Jukes, 35, to get out of her vehicle, the complaint said.
A former Oil City man is facing charges after his dog died of apparent starvation and was left dead in a condemned house in Oil City for about five months, according to the Venango County Sheriff’s office.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett said Douglas Poole, formerly of Punxsutawney and Mahaffey, was sentenced by Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge John Foradora on May 12 on multiple charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent ass…
Franklin state police are looking for a black male, possibly in his 20s or 30s, who forcibly entered Rural King in Sugarcreek and smashed a display case containing handguns at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday.
A transient Oil City man was held for court Wednesday in Venango County Central Court on drug-related charges that were filed after he was found behaving strangely in the brush along the bike trail near the Oil City marina.