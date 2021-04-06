Clarion County 911 said a camper was reported on fire at about 10:30 a.m. Monday in Washington Township.
911 said the blaze occurred near the intersection of Sunny and Lickingville roads.
A Franklin man is facing an additional criminal charge in connection with a "corrupt organization" distributing heroin and fentanyl in Venango County between December 2019 and November 2020.
Venango County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 5 p.m. Sunday in Reno.
Clarion County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday in St. Petersburg borough.
An Ohio man escaped injury in a crash at about 12:10 a.m. Friday that police attributed to icy conditions on Route 227 in Cornplanter Township.
A Parker man is facing charges for leading a Venango County sheriff's deputy on a vehicle chase in the southern part of Venango County.
An Oil City man is facing charges for making false allegations against his neighbor.
A Polk Center employee is facing charges for assaulting a resident on two occasions.
- Clarion County 911 said nobody was transported to a hospital following a multiple vehicle crash Wednesday in Clarion Borough.
A Seneca woman escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash at about 7 p.m. Tuesday in Cranberry Township.
A Clarion man is facing charges for breaking into a house in Emlenton and struggling with a man who lived in the residence.
Venango County 911 said a structure fire occurred at about 4:30 a.m. Monday in Irwin Township.
- Venango County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday along Melat Cemetery Road in Rockland.
An Oil City woman is facing charges of endangering children after two young children were found wandering in the street on Washington Avenue.
An Oil City man is facing charges for trying to acquire a firearm when he wasn't legally allowed to do so.
Venango County 911 said a fallen tree was reported as blocking Peg A Nal Road near Route 38 on Sunday in Rockland Township.
No one was injured in a vehicle fire Thursday in Rockland Township.
A Crawford County man was arrested Friday on charges relating to criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
Franklin state police have released information on a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday in Cherrytree Township in which no one was injured.
Venango County 911 said one person was flown to UPMC Hamot in Erie after an ATV crash Thursday in Oil City's West End.
A Victory Township family escaped injury from a fire that destroyed their home Thursday.
An Oil City man is facing drug and other charges in connection with an underage party on Glenview Avenue in Oil City.
Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a tri-axle dump truck rollover crash Wednesday in Scrubgrass Township.
Venango County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 3 p.m. Wednesday in Sandycreek Township.
Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday in Cherrytree Township.
Venango County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday near 522 Georgetown Road in Frenchcreek Township.
Franklin state police said they are investigating a hit-run crash that occurred Sunday in Sugarcreek Borough.
An Oil City man is facing charges for breaking down a woman's door after she told him he wasn't allowed inside and that he should leave the property.
A Franklin man is facing charges for allegedly making threatening comments while gesturing with a handgun at another person outside his Arbor Circle apartment on Saturday.
Four outdoor fires were reported Monday across Venango and Clarion counties.
Nobody was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 4 p.m. Friday in Sugarcreek Borough.
A Franklin man is facing charges in connection with an incident at the After Hours Bar in Franklin on Thursday afternoon.
An Oil City man is facing drug manufacture and delivery charges for allegedly possessing over 30 grams of methamphetamine, 8.6 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Venango County 911 said a house fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday in Canal Township.
A Titusville man is facing charges for trying to steal car parts Wednesday from a vehicle on Deep Hollow Road.
