Two crashes were reported Wednesday in Clarion County.
Clarion County 911 said the first crash occurred at about 5 p.m. on Bald Eagle Street in Sligo.
Venango County 911 said a pickup truck caught fire Wednesday in Scrubgrass Township.
Franklin state police are investigating an incident in which police say a Small Business Administration loan was obtained fraudulently in the name of a local small business.
A Clarion woman is facing charges in connection with a fire that broke out Friday in her Clarion Borough apartment.
An Oil City man is facing charges for assaulting two police officers.
A Franklin woman is facing a child endangerment charge for leaving a child in a vehicle for almost two hours.