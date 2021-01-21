Wednesday crashes

Venango and Clarion County 911 agencies reported several crashes Wednesday.
- A one-vehicle crash occurred at about 1 a.m. on Bredinsburg Road near Cherry Lane in Cranberry Township.
Updated: January 21, 2021 @ 6:46 am
A Cochranton man was taken to UPMC Northwest after a one-vehicle rollover crash Monday in Sugarcreek Borough.
Clarion state police released information Wednesday about an incident Jan. 9 involving a "suspicious man" carrying a limp woman near Interstate 80 in Beaver Township.
Venango County 911 said firefighters responded to a chimney fire at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at a residence at 465 Cokain Road in Irwin Township.
