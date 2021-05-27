Wednesday crashes

- Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle crash was reported at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Oakland Township.
911 said a car rolled onto its side in a ditch near 1808 Warren Road.
Oil City police have arrested a transient Oil City man they were searching for who is facing multiple drug-related charges.
A Franklin woman is facing charges after Franklin state police said she fraudulently cashed eight stolen checks totaling over $1,000.
An Oil City man is facing charges after Oil City police said he tried to kick in his neighbor's garage door and threatened to assault him.
A Meadville man is facing charges after Franklin police said he laid in the middle of 13th Street and resisted arrest.
A Utica man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday in Cranberry Township.
Venango County 911 said one person was transported to a hospital following a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Clinton Township.
ERIE - Sonya Arrington, the former president of Erie City Council and founder of an Erie nonprofit, has been sentenced in federal court to one year and a day in prison on her conviction of wire fraud and false writing or document to the government, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman ann…
Franklin state police said a Clarion woman has been charged with stealing a pair of shoes from Shoe Sensation in Cranberry Township.
A Mercer man is facing charges after he was found under the influence and in possession of drugs in the area of the Wyattville Store on Route 322.
Venango County 911 said a garage fire was reported at about 3 p.m. on Friday in Rockland Township.
Marienville state police said they made three DUI arrests at a Route 66 checkpoint over the weekend in Farmington Township, Clarion County.
--Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in Cherrytree Township.
Franklin state police said they are investigating a drive-by shooting that didn't injure anyone early Friday morning in Cornplanter Township.
PITTSBURGH - Former Farrell resident Mary Jacobs, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman said in a news release.
Clarion County 911 said a multi-structure fire was reported at about 5 p.m. Thursday in Howe Township, Forest County.
A Michigan man pleaded guilty Thursday to hacking UPMC human resources databases and stealing personal information for tens of thousands of employees.
Clarion County 911 said a two-vehicle crash occurred Wednesday afternoon in Clarion Township.
Clarion County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 2 p.m. Wednesday along Doe Run Road in Paint Township.
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of $520 from a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado on Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township at 11 p.m. May 9. The victim is a 55-year-old woman. Police ask anyone with information to call them at (814) 226-1710.
State police in Franklin said a vehicle traveling south on Route 62 in Cranberry Township did not stop after it struck a power line that had been hanging over the roadway shortly before 2 p.m. Monday.
Clarion County 911 said a vehicle hit a pedestrian at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in New Bethlehem.
The driver of a vehicle where a Titusville man was fatally shot in Erie in March is now facing charges.
Franklin fire department responded to a mulch fire Tuesday at Sheetz on Liberty Street.
State police in Franklin said fishing equipment with a total value of more than $1,100 was stolen from a boat that was in storage for maintenance on Route 322 in East Fallowfield Township, Crawford County.
- Venango County 911 said one person was transported to UPMC Northwest following a one-vehicle crash Tuesday in Rockland Township.
State police in Franklin said they are searching for a Franklin man accused of assaulting a Venango County sheriff's deputy as the deputy was attempting to take a Franklin woman into custody.
Interstate 80 eastbound from the Shippenville to Clarion exits was closed for about two hours Monday following a multi-vehicle crash.
Two Leeper residents were injured when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a deer at about 5 p.m. Monday in Howe Township, Forest County.
Oil City police are seeking information or video that could lead them to a motorcyclist who led them on a chase late Thursday evening.
Franklin state police are seeking information about a vehicle that was found in the woods of a private property in Rockland Township.
State police in Franklin, at the request of state probation and the Venango County Sheriff's Office, responded to the 3900 block of Georgetown Road in Frenchcreek Township at 2:30 p.m. on Friday for a report of drugs and paraphernalia found during an eviction. The investigation is ongoing.
Franklin state police said someone damaged several vehicles on his Cranberry Towsnhip property on Garden Lane between Tuesday and Thursday.
According to Venango County 911, a two-vehicle accident occurred on Meadville Pike in Sugarcreek on Monday at about 9:30 a.m. Monday. No injuries were reported. Sugarcreek police, Rocky Grove Fire Department and Community Ambulance Service responded.
According to Venango County 911, a vehicle fire occurred on Allenbaugh Road in Sugarcreek at 5:30 a.m. Monday. No injuries were reported. Fire departments from Rocky Grove and Reno, and Franklin state police responded.
