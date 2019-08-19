Storms continued to roll through the area Sunday after wreaking havoc on festivals in Franklin and Oil City on Saturday.
A staff writer attending BridgeFest in Oil City Saturday afternoon said strong winds, hail and rain ripped through about 4 p.m.
Two cars rolled over within five minutes of each other - one on Deep Hollow Road in Cranberry Township and the other on East Bissell Avenue in Oil City - at about 5 p.m. Sunday.
Franklin state police said Friday that they continue to wait for the extradition of a Polk man who is facing various charges in Venango County.
A downed power pole caused traffic diversions Friday afternoon on Park Avenue in Cornplanter Township, Venango County 911 aid.
Clarion state police say a Rimersburg man was involved in a hit-run crash Tuesday at Sligo Auto Salvage in Piney Township.
Clarion state police say an Oil City man clipped the mirror of another vehicle with his own vehicle Monday on Route 322 in Elk Township.