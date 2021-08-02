Venango and Clarion 911 dispatchers reported a total of five car crashes over the weekend.
- On Saturday, according to Clarion County dispatchers, an accident was reported on Millcreek Drive in Millcreek Township shortly after 4 p.m. Clarion EMS, Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion state police were dispatched.
A Franklin man waived preliminary hearings this week in Venango County Central Court in connection with two incidents that occurred within four days of each other in which he is accused of strangling and assaulting a woman.
PITTSBURGH - A Hermitage resident has been sentenced in federal court to 18 months of incarceration followed by 18 months of supervised release on his conviction of tax evasion, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Thursday.
Franklin state police were dispatched to the 100 block of Pone Lane, Sandycreek Township, at about 6:45 p.m. Friday evening for an active domestic dispute between a 71-year old man and a 73-year-old woman, both of Franklin.
ERIE - A former Pleasantville man was sentenced Monday in federal court to 16 years in jail and five years supervised release for violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children.