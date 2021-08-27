20210827_police_and_fire_calls.jpg

A portion of Route 417 was completely closed Thursday after a tractor trailer pulled down wires in Oakland Township, according to Walt Burgard of Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department. Burgard said the truck ripped the wires down at about 1 p.m. near 2717 Route 417. Trucks headed east on 417 toward Titusville were being diverted south on Front Street in Rocky Grove toward Route 62. Route 417 was diverted to Sunville Road at the intersection. Oakland and Reno firefighters also responded.

 Photo by Stacey Gross
For the Record

Cherrytree Township fire

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said a structure fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at 903 Fairview Road in Cherrytree Township.

For the Record

Clarion vehicle fire

  • From staff reports

According to Clarion 911 dispatchers, a vehicle fire on Davis Hill Road in Limestone Township was called in shortly after noon on Sunday. Limestone VFD responded, according to dispatchers, and the scene was cleared just after 1:30 p.m.

For the Record

1 flown to hospital after Route 257 crash

  • From staff reports

One person was flown by helicopter to a hospital following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at about 3:30 p.m. Friday on Route 257 in Seneca near Seneca Primary Care, according to Venango County 911.

For the Record

I-80 rollover crash

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police and Emlenton emergency crews were called to a rollover crash just before noon Thursday on Interstate 80.

For the Record

Wednesday crashes

- Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near 280 Halyday Run Road in Cornplanter Township.