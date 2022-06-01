A transient Franklin woman is facing aggravated assault and other charges in connection with incidents in Franklin and at UPMC Northwest that included a struggle with a Franklin police officer.

Franklin police said in a criminal complaint that an officer was walking in Fountain Park on May 17 and saw Yvonne McCrae, 45, sitting on a bench near Liberty Street. McCrae had previously been warned multiple times for yelling obscenities and harassing passers-by, the complaint said.

For the Record

Teen dies in ATV crash

According to Marienville state police, a 15-year-old boy operating a 1999 Honda TRX 400EX was killed at 7:12 p.m. Monday along Lickingville Road in Washington Township when the ATV struck a deer on the roadway.

For the Record

Storm brings down trees, wires

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

Venango County 911 said there were 66 calls of trees and electrical lines being down on Monday night as a result of the storm and high winds that passed through the area.

For the Record

New York state man killed in Route 66 crash

Marienville state police said one New York state man suffered a fatal injury and another New York state man was injured as the result of a head-on crash between a car and tractor-trailer on Route 66, south of Byromtown Road, in Jenks Township on Wednesday.