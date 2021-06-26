An Oil City woman who was at the Sugarcreek Borough police station in connection with citations she had received is now facing additional charges after police said she assaulted an officer at the station.
Police said in a criminal complaint that Lisa Dillion, 51, was at their station June 18 after she had received five citations in connection with an incident in May.
Clarion state police said a 65-year-old Shippenville man was victimized when numerous items, including firearms, were stolen during a burglary shortly after 10 a.m. on March 29 from a home on South Street in Elk Township.
An Oil City resident has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Tuesday.