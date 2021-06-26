An Oil City woman who was at the Sugarcreek Borough police station in connection with citations she had received is now facing additional charges after police said she assaulted an officer at the station.

Police said in a criminal complaint that Lisa Dillion, 51, was at their station June 18 after she had received five citations in connection with an incident in May.

For the Record

Tools stolen in burglary

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police said an 81-year-old Knox man was victimized when numerous tools were stolen from the garage of a home on Route 208 in Elk Township between noon on June 5 and 4 p.m. June 7.

For the Record

Firearms stolen in burglary

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police said a 65-year-old Shippenville man was victimized when numerous items, including firearms, were stolen during a burglary shortly after 10 a.m. on March 29 from a home on South Street in Elk Township.

For the Record

Dirt bike stolen

  • From staff reports

State police in Clarion said a yellow 1987 Suzuki DS 80 dirt bike was stolen from the Penn Street yard of a 35-year-old Sligo man between 4 p.m. June 9 and 4 p.m. June 11.

For the Record

Juvenile assaults girl, police, EMT

  • From staff reports

A juvenile from Knox has been arrested for aggravated and simple assault, harassment, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest following a June 16 incident in Salem Township.

For the Record

Clintonville crash

  • From staff reports

A tractor-trailer was involved in a rollover crash at the intersection of Route 308 and Franklin Street in Clintonville at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Utica house fire

  • From staff reports

Fire departments from three counties responded to a house fire at 268 Stevens Road in Utica at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Boat fire

  • From staff reports

Seneca volunteer firefighters and Community Ambulance Service responded to a boat fire in a driveway on Big Egypt Road at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Rouseville Road crash

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said emergency crews were called to a crash at 14895 Rouseville Road at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.