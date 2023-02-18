A Franklin woman is facing charges for assaulting a man who was holding a baby.

Franklin police said in a criminal complaint they responded at about 1 p.m. Thursday to a residence in the 100 block of Buffalo Street where Kassondra Hagan, 20, was standing outside holding her nine-month-old son.

Kara O’Neil, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at karaoneil.thederrick@gmail.com or (814) 677-8369.

0
0
0
0
0