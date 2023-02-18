A Franklin woman is facing charges for assaulting a man who was holding a baby.
Franklin police said in a criminal complaint they responded at about 1 p.m. Thursday to a residence in the 100 block of Buffalo Street where Kassondra Hagan, 20, was standing outside holding her nine-month-old son.
Five inmates at the Venango County jail and an Oil City man are facing charges in a case in which police say fentanyl was brought into the jail via mail earlier this month and distributed to several inmates, two of whom overdosed.