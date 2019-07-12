Woman accused of endangerment

An Oil City woman was arrested in Cranberry Township and will be facing child endangerment charges, Franklin state police said.
Lori Lockhart, 50, is accused of consuming a high amount of an alcoholic beverage Wednesday evening while looking after five children at Coulter's Hole off Cranberry Rockland Road, police said.
Police said one of the minors walked away from Coulter's Hole and made it back to his residence in Oil City.
A witness called state police, and troopers learned Lockhart had an active warrant and arrested her, police said.
Lockhart is being held at the Venango County jail and will face charges that include endangering the welfare of a child, police said.