A woman is facing charges for intentionally crashing her vehicle into a motorcycle in Sandycreek Township.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they were dispatched to a hit and run crash at about 9:50 p.m. Saturday on Pittsburgh Road. The trooper spoke to the motorcycle operator who said he was trying to get away from Jeannie Summers, 51, of Slippery Rock, the complaint said. The man told the trooper that Summers started to argue with him, and he didn’t want any part of it, according to the complaint.
An Oil City man who was charged with homicide in 2019 and spent more than a year in jail before the case against him was dismissed has filed a civil suit in federal court against the City of Oil City and two city police officers who were involved in his arrest.
According to Marienville state police, a 15-year-old boy operating a 1999 Honda TRX 400EX was killed at 7:12 p.m. Monday along Lickingville Road in Washington Township when the ATV struck a deer on the roadway.
Franklin state police have identified a Kennerdell woman as the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident that injured a 10-year-old Pittsburgh boy on a dirt bike in Rockland Township early Saturday evening.