A transient Franklin woman is facing charges for refusing to leave Sheetz in Franklin Sunday morning.
Franklin police said in a criminal complaint they were called at about 7 a.m. Sunday to the Sheetz on Liberty Street for a woman later identified as Rebecca Peterson, 39, who had been at Sheetz all night and refused to leave.
ERIE — An Oil City man has been sentenced in federal court to 200 months in jail, lifetime supervised release and ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution ($3,000 to five separate identified victims) on his conviction of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, U.…
ERIE — A former resident of Meadville has been sentenced in federal court to 10 years in prison and 15 years supervised release on his conviction of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Wednesday.