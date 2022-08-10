An Oil City woman is facing charges for transferring almost $10,000 from another woman’s bank account to her account.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they received a call in June from a woman in Oil City who told them April Lee, 42, had deceived her into making Lee her power of attorney and then Lee took control of her bank account.
Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh has identified a 28-year-old woman as the person who died after a tree crashed through a home in the Idlewood trailer park in Sandycreek Township on Sunday afternoon.