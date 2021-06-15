A Oil City woman is facing charges for driving without an ignition interlock in Sugarcreek Borough

Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they pulled over Heather Marie Freeman, 44, for speeding on May 31 on Allegheny Boulevard.

For the Record

Clintonville crash

  • From staff reports

A tractor-trailer was involved in a rollover crash at the intersection of Route 308 and Franklin Street in Clintonville at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Utica house fire

  • From staff reports

Fire departments from three counties responded to a house fire at 268 Stevens Road in Utica at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Boat fire

  • From staff reports

Seneca volunteer firefighters and Community Ambulance Service responded to a boat fire in a driveway on Big Egypt Road at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Rouseville Road crash

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said emergency crews were called to a crash at 14895 Rouseville Road at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police warn of tainted candy

  • From staff reports

Brookville police are urging the public to be aware of controlled substances disguised as everyday candy after an arrest on Monday.

For the Record

Police: Windshield hit by pellets

Franklin state police said someone shot pellet-sized holes into a windshield of a vehicle parked outside a Jackson Township residence in the 200 block of Highland Park Drive at about 10 a.m. Thursday.

For the Record

Fire breaks out in Frenchcreek

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, an outside fire spread to engulf a two-story structure on Stone Road in Frenchcreek Township at about 10:20 p.m. Friday. There were no reports of injuries.

For the Record

Police investigate theft from motel room

According to Clarion state police, someone took $2,700; a cosmetic peptide solution, valued at $13; and a lip gloss, valued at $5, from a room at the Motel 6 on United Drive in Monroe Township between about noon May 5 and 11 p.m. May 6.

For the Record

Wallet stolen from vehicle

Franklin state police said a wallet was stolen from an unlocked 2003 Nissan Sentra overnight on Thursday as the vehicle was parked in the area of the 200 block of Ausel Road in Pinegrove Township.