A Cranberry woman is facing charges for failing to abide by custody agreements.
Amber Hartzell, 30, failed to return two children to their fathers, according to a criminal complaint filed by Franklin state police.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. High 79F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 22, 2020 @ 7:01 am
A Cranberry woman is facing charges for failing to abide by custody agreements.
Amber Hartzell, 30, failed to return two children to their fathers, according to a criminal complaint filed by Franklin state police.
An Oil City woman already accused of selling drugs to undercover buyers is facing additional drug-related charges after police searched her residence and found drugs and paraphernalia.
An inmate at the Venango County jail is facing charges after she was found in possession of drugs.
A Cranberry woman is facing charges for failing to abide by custody agreements.
An Edinboro man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Sugarcreek Borough.
An Oil City man is facing charges for providing methamphetamine to a woman who was at the UPMC Northwest hospital.