A second person has been charged in connection with a robbery in Franklin in March.

Polk police said in a criminal complaint that Stephanie Sherman, 34, of Franklin, bought a gun March 4 at Maurer's Trading Post that was used by her boyfriend, Justin Simpson, 27, in a robbery later that day.

For the Record

Tuesday crashes

  • From staff reports

Two crashes were reported Tuesday afternoon - one in Clarion County and one in Venango County.

For the Record

Tools stolen from camp

Clarion state police said a handful of tools were stolen from a camp in the area of McCleary Road and Cove Lane in Highland Township over the course of the last two months.

For the Record

Driver flees crash site

Clarion state police say the driver fled the scene of a crash at about 2:05 a.m. Sunday in the area of 216 McKinney Hill Road in Toby Township.

For the Record

Allegheny Boulevard crash

No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 11 a.m. Friday on Allegheny Boulevard near Big Lots in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County 911 said.

For the Record

Polk burglary suspect arrested

  • From staff reports

Polk Borough Police report that Kenneth Crawford has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened on Mercer Road, in Frenchcreek Township, on July 17.

For the Record

Franklin man arrested for terroristic threats

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police were dispatched to the 100 block of Pone Lane, Sandycreek Township, at about 6:45 p.m. Friday evening for an active domestic dispute between a 71-year old man and a 73-year-old woman, both of Franklin.

For the Record

Tree, wires come down

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 dispatched Pleasantville volunteer firefighters to a report of a tree down at about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Miller Farm Road and Rouseville Road.

For the Record

Stove fire

  • From staff reports

Hawthorn volunteer firefighters were dispatched to a stove fire at about 6 p.m. Monday in Redbank Township, Clarion County.