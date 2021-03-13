An Oil City teen is facing charges in connection with a lockdown incident last month at Oil City High School.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they responded to the high school Feb. 24 and learned Angelina Sines, 18, and another person had been acting in a violent or threatening manner and were making unreasonable noise and using obscene language in the hallways.
HARRISBURG - State Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Thursday announced an Ohio man and his female accomplice have been charged with possession with intent to deliver about 850 grams of crystal meth, 150 tablets of morphine and 30 grams of cocaine.