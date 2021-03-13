An Oil City teen is facing charges in connection with a lockdown incident last month at Oil City High School.

Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they responded to the high school Feb. 24 and learned Angelina Sines, 18, and another person had been acting in a violent or threatening manner and were making unreasonable noise and using obscene language in the hallways.

