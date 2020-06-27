A former employee at the IGA in Emlenton is facing charges for stealing almost $16,000 from the business over six years.

A criminal complaint filed by Emlenton police says Donna Warcholik, 51, who was employed by the IGA from January 2013 to October 2019, failed to ring up more than $15,900 in meat purchased by the Rockland Sportsman's club for prizes at its shoots.

