A former employee at the IGA in Emlenton is facing charges for stealing almost $16,000 from the business over six years.
A criminal complaint filed by Emlenton police says Donna Warcholik, 51, who was employed by the IGA from January 2013 to October 2019, failed to ring up more than $15,900 in meat purchased by the Rockland Sportsman's club for prizes at its shoots.