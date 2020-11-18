An Oil City woman is facing charges for trying to escape from police at UPMC Northwest.

Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were called to a residence on Bissell Avenue on Oct. 25 where they found Jami Heeter, 36, running out the door.

