A second person is facing charges in connection with an animal neglect investigation in Franklin.
A criminal complaint filed by Franklin police says an emaciated dog belonging to Kimberly Andino-Vazquez, 36, and Edward Barrett, 60, both of Franklin, was found in an apartment at 1425 Eagle St. along with three other dogs and four cats.
Franklin police officer Jaimi Gilchrist said she had received numerous complaints from neighbors concerning the animals at the apartment.
Gilchrist said a concerned neighbor, who had taken the dog, Clyde, to a veterinarian, showed her some pictures of the dog and said Vazquez and Barrett had refused to continue to give the dog vet and dietary care.
The pictures showed "a dog with extreme weight loss and obvious medical conditions," Gilchrist said in the complaint.
On July 2, Gilchrist executed a search warrant for the apartment and found the dog, whose condition was worse than it had been in the photos, the complaint said.
Gilchrist seized and transported the dog to the Venango County Humane Society, according to the complaint.
Vazquez is facing misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals and cruelty to animals as well as four summary counts of not getting dog licenses and three summary counts of not getting required rabies vaccinations for the animals.
Barrett is facing similar charges in the case.