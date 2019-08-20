An Oil City woman has been charged with six counts of simple assault after police say she attacked a man in his car.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they made contact with a man on Butternut Alley at about 11:40 a.m. Friday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
An Oil City woman has been charged with six counts of simple assault after police say she attacked a man in his car.
Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they made contact with a man on Butternut Alley at about 11:40 a.m. Friday.
An Oil City man is facing charges after police say he threatened a woman with a knife Sunday.
An Emlenton man is facing charges for firing a gun during a domestic altercation Sunday, according to Franklin state police.
A Harrisville man is facing charges for grabbing a woman by the neck Sunday, Franklin state police said.
A Sugarcreek man is facing charges, including terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person, after police say he struck his wife several times early Sunday morning.
No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a large camping trailer in Seneca early Monday morning.