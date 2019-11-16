A Cranberry Township woman is facing terroristic threats and harassment charges stemming from an incident in which she threatened to burn down her Heckathorn Church Road house.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that Amanda Cowles, 34, had been arguing with her daughters' father on Oct. 1 when she walked into the two girls' bedroom and told them to "get their things and get out of the house right now because she was going to burn the house down."
A former Cochranton man already facing two homicide charges in Crawford County has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie in connection with a robbery in Erie a few hours after the killings, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Wednesday.