A Polk Center resident is facing charges for attacking multiple hospital personnel at UPMC Northwest.
A criminal complaint filed by UPMC Northwest police said that on Oct. 4, Ekaterina Linder, 26, of Farrell, attacked a patient care technician and an aide from Polk Center. Linder pulled the technician's hair and threw a pop can and landline telephone at her before the technician was able to get free from her, the complaint said.
KNOX - State police in Clarion have charged a 47-year-old Knox man with various charges, including three second-degree felony charges of possession of weapons of mass destruction after police said they were alerted to three homemade pipe bombs at his residence.