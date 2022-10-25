An Oil City woman is facing charges after she was found in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop Friday in Oil City.

Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they conducted the stop in the area of West Second Street and Central Avenue of a vehicle with an expired registration that was operated by Shyanne Scott, 29.

0
0
0
0
0

For the Record

Fire destroys Oil City home

  • From staff reports

A family of three was displaced when an early-morning fire on Saturday destroyed their East Bissell Avenue home, according to Oil City Fire Department Chief Derek Long.

For the Record

Fire displaces family of 6

  • From staff reports

A family of six, including four children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Clinton Township on Sunday evening, according to Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Brayden Rea. There were no injuries.

For the Record

Fire displaces family of 7

  • From staff reports

A family of seven, including five children, were displaced after a fire destroyed their Meadville Pike home early Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Franklin Fire Department. There were no injuries.