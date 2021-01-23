A Franklin woman is facing drug charges.
Sugarcreek Borough police said in a criminal complaint they found Autumn Meehan, 23, in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia following an investigation into the sale of drugs and illegal guns.
