A Franklin woman is facing drug charges.

Sugarcreek Borough police said in a criminal complaint they found Autumn Meehan, 23, in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia following an investigation into the sale of drugs and illegal guns.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Retail theft arrest

A Sligo woman is facing charges for stealing merchandise from a store in Emlenton.

Man hurt in crash

A Knox man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in Clarion County.

Cranberry crash

Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle crash occurred at about 4 p.m. Thursday on Route 322 near Tractor Supply in Cranberry Township.