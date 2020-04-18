A Kennerdell woman who is prohibited from purchasing firearms is facing a felony charge for trying to buy a gun in January.

Grove City police said Bobbie Jo Francis, 50, tried to buy the weapon from Morris Muzzleloading in Grove City.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Man charged after 5-county chase

A Bedford man is facing charges in Mercer County for leading police on a chase that spanned five counties across two states Thursday.

Woman facing firearms charge

A Kennerdell woman who is prohibited from purchasing firearms is facing a felony charge for trying to buy a gun in January.

2 hurt in Plum Township crash

Franklin state police have released information about a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Plum Township that injured two people.

Toby Township crash

A Rimersburg woman escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday in Toby Township, Clarion County.

Tionesta Township crash

No one was injured in a crash Tuesday in Tionesta Township that involved a vehicle and a deer.